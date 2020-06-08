Miss Lawrence on Iyanna Dior, Black Lives Matter Applies to LGBTQ

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Miss Lawrence says Black Lives Matter applies to each and every black life -- especially those in the LGTBQ community ... this in the wake of the brutal beating of Iyanna Dior.

The Bravo TV personality -- who identifies as gender non-conforming -- spoke out against the vicious attack on Iyanna, a trans woman, in Minneapolis ... where she was pummeled by multiple men after allegedly causing a fender bender.

The video of the attack is incredibly disturbing ... so much so, we've opted not to include it, but it's out there. Miss Lawrence has strong thoughts about the violence, and what it says about a very real rift in the black community.

For starters, he says this divide over who is included in BLM shouldn't exist at at all. Miss Lawrence says the B is NOT exclusive to heterosexual, cis-gender members whatsoever.

Watch ... he also says it's time to strive for the kind of equality great civil and gay rights icons fought to attain, because it's an election year!