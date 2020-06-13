FedEx Driver Says Someone Called Him N***er and Spit on Him

Play video content Brandon Brackins/Facebook

This FedEx driver wants you to know what it's like to be black in America -- and the horrific treatment he got while simply doing his job, brought him to tears.

The driver is 23-year-old Brandon Brackins, and he says while making deliveries this week in rural Ohio, some "hick" sped around him as he was taking packages out of his truck. He says the person nearly hit him, yelled "n***er" at him ... and spit on him.

The absolutely dehumanizing experience left Brandon sobbing, and he immediately went live on Facebook to recount it. He wondered out loud, "What the f**k is the point of all of this protest s**t if it don't work?!"

He added, "Racism is alive. If any of you ever had to go through that s**t firsthand" ... before trailing off.

His whole testimonial is incredibly powerful, as is the point he's making here. If the country is really serious about finally tackling racism ... then it needs to know what it's like to live with it daily.