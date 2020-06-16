Audrina Patridge's Estranged Hubby Wants Child Support Due to COVID Lockdown

Exclusive

Audrina Patridge's estranged hubby is jobless thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and he's now asking the court to order her to pay child support.

Corey Bohan filed legal docs in Orange County Superior Court claiming he needs the support because the lockdown orders made him among the millions out of a job ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, Corey says he's a bartender but was laid off back in March due to the lockdown orders. He says being out of a job means his ex has to pony up for their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, because Audrina “earns significantly higher income than” him. Corey adds, Kirra should have the right to live the same standard of living in each home.

He claims she's earning in excess of $36k per month “while I am currently laid off due to the stay at home orders and have not yet received any unemployment." Corey says even when he does get back to work, his average monthly income is around $2-$3k per month -- so, sounds like he wants support even once he's slinging drinks again.

Corey claims Audrina can afford child support because she “also owns real property, is able to fund a retirement account and has various investments." He also wants the former 'Hills' star to kick in $7,500 towards his legal fees. There's an August hearing set for his request.