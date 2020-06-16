Guess Who This Cabin Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid kickin' it in a cabin was dwelling in the lap of luxury as a Hollywood star, she was just another cute little girl growing up in Pasadena, California.

While this child of nature was photographed deep in the wild, she may be known best for her role on a CW television show that only featured one tree ... and the perfect pose and smile this little lady is whipping up for the camera is nothing compared to her looks she's now known for as an A-list celeb with big events to attend.