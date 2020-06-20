Tiffany Haddish Has Ideas on White Guilt and Redistribution of Wealth

Play video content TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish has become a strong voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, and on Friday she mixed in a little comedy to make a point about how to deal with white guilt.

Tiffany was outside The Laugh Factory in WeHo Friday afternoon, which was hosting a Juneteenth forum to "celebrate, protest, and learn from community leaders and star-studded comedians."

So, Tiffany talked about the American dream, which in the past has partly involved ownership of land and other things of value. She said if some people are processing white guilt and trying to figure out how to make things right ... well, Tiff's got some ideas.

She suggests a little redistribution of wealth ... maybe an acre or 2 here and there. For a more modest redistribution of wealth, Tiffany suggests buying some herbs, vitamins and Moon Juice.