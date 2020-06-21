Animal Planet's Forrest Galante Says Biologists Still Hunting Murder Hornets

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Not only is the coronavirus still here, but guess what ... ditto murder hornets ... and Animal Planet's Forrest Galante says the clock's ticking to eradicate them before it's too late.

The Animal Planet star tells TMZ ... murder hornets are such a threat to our environment, biologists are literally hunting down the invading species. It's no joke ... biologists may as well be called the Ghostbusters 'cause Forrest says they're hunting the hornets with sniffing dogs, heat sensing technology and all kinds of tools to track their whereabouts.

So, why's it important to find them? Forrest tells us the murder hornets are detrimental to the environment if they're roaming and foraging all across the U.S. of A. He says there's still a murder hornet population in Washington.

BTW, timing's huge, too, if biologists are going to find the hornets. Check out the video ... Forrest explains why NOW is the prime time to find them and get rid of them. And, that's just one of the obstacles biologists are dealing with.

