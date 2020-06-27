What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

6/27/2020 8:34 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
Getty/TMZ Composite

Don't let these two almost identical images of Justin Bieber have you seeing double ... There are a few sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic, so snap out of it and stay focused to see if you can spot the changes!

The pop singer was recently spotted snapping some pics of his own while out in Los Angeles, CA. Take a really good look around these two photos and see if you have what it takes to uncover the differences between these two super similar snaps!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**

