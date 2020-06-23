Lionel Luthor in 'Smallville' 'Memba Him?!

East Coast actor John Glover (full name John Soursby Glover Jr.) is best known for playing the perfectly coiffed antagonist, Lionel Luther -- who is the father of the follicly challenged Lex Luthor -- on the WB superhero show, "Smallville."

John Glover could be spotted on the small screen with a stellar cast of characters including Tom Welling as the man of steel, Clark Kent, Kristin Kreuk as the brunette love interest, Lana Lang ... and of course, Michael Rosenbaum as the bald bad boy, Lex Luthor.