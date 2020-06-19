Harriette Winslow in 'Family Matters' 'Memba Her?!
6/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Georgia born actress Jo Marie Payton gained fame when she landed the role of Harriette Winslow ... the character was first featured as a reoccurring role on "Perfect Strangers" ... but is best known as the mom on the classic '90s ABC family sitcom "Family Matters."
Jo Marie Payton was cast alongside a star-studded cast of actors including Reginald VelJohnson as the police patriarch and husband, Carl Winslow, Kellie Shanygne Williams as the well-liked Laura Winslow, Darius McCrary as the big bro jock, Eddie Winslow ... and of course Jaleel White as the nerdy neighbor Steven Q. Urkel.
Payton's other notable television credits include "Moesha," "Will & Grace," "Small Wonder" and "Silver Spoons."
