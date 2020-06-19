Harriette Winslow in 'Family Matters' 'Memba Her?!

Georgia born actress Jo Marie Payton gained fame when she landed the role of Harriette Winslow ... the character was first featured as a reoccurring role on "Perfect Strangers" ... but is best known as the mom on the classic '90s ABC family sitcom "Family Matters."

Jo Marie Payton was cast alongside a star-studded cast of actors including Reginald VelJohnson as the police patriarch and husband, Carl Winslow, Kellie Shanygne Williams as the well-liked Laura Winslow, Darius McCrary as the big bro jock, Eddie Winslow ... and of course Jaleel White as the nerdy neighbor Steven Q. Urkel.