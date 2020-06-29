Beyonce Presented with BET Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama

Beyonce's big night at the BET Awards included a video shout-out from Michelle Obama ... one queen to another.

The former First Lady paid tribute to the singer Sunday night while presenting her with the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year Award, in a video presentation highlighting the best of Bey ... outside of her music.

Michelle said ... "I am here today to talk about The Queen -- you know the one. Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyonce Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community."

She added ... "You can see it in everything she does. From her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black Lives. And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn't satisfied unless she's sharing all that shine she has with the next generation."

The video focused on Beyonce's community work and humanitarian efforts, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It also featured more shout-outs from her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and more.

Beyonce called her honor "beautiful" and dedicated it to "all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."