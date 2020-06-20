Beyonce and Jay-Z drop "BLACK PARADE" and Then Jet to Hamptons

Exclusive

Jay-Z, Beyonce and the kids hopped aboard a private jet Friday for the Hamptons, but not before Bey released a new song -- "Black Parade" -- on Juneteenth.

Bey and Jay were decked out in face masks and super comfy sweatsuits. She's carrying Rumi Carter, and Jay's with Sir Carter. Blue Ivy was also front and center.

Beyonce's new song is an anthem to support black-owned businesses, and proceeds will benefit these small shops and companies. It was inspired by the brutal murder of George Floyd and is all about resilience and empowerment.

Bey said, "Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strentgh and power," adding, "BLACK PARADE celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."