Less Pillow Talking & More Snoozing, Bamboo Sheet Sets for a Steal

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The next time you're counting sheep, you'll also be counting dollar signs -- 'cause we're about to put a lot more in your pocket with a bedtime offer you can't afford to sleep on.

If there's one thing just as important as the pillow you lay your sweet head on come sundown, it's probably the sheets you lay that sack of bones on. Of course, there's none better than bamboo linens -- and yes ... we got 'em up for grabs, at a sweet price too.

You can get your hands on some with the Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set -- which is available, through us, for less than $40. No, that wasn't an echo ... that's our offer.

If you haven't heard of bamboo sheets, it's probably 'cause they were way out of your price range and something you immediately skipped over while browsing at Bed, Bath & Beyond. Fortunately, we can finally fill you in on this luxurious fabric and all its wonder.

Our sets -- which we also have in a 4-piece bundle if you're looking for something a bit cheaper -- clock in at an 1,800-thread count ... which means it's cool to the touch, silky smooth and comfortable as hell. Also, these babies are hypoallergenic -- so no sneezin'.

What you get with 6-piece set ... a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and four pillowcases to fit whatever bed size you might have -- be it full, queen or king. Oh, and there are different color options as well ... so feel free to have your pick of the linen litter. We got plenty!!!