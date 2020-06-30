Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
6/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this class cutie was schooling the competition with her impeccable acting skills and Hollywood empire, she was just another young lady flashing a smile for a formal photo in Washington D.C.
Don't let the classic fashion fool you ... this A-list celebrity can still be seen wearing throwback threads in movies like "Hidden Figures" but is more frequently spotted in cool couture clothes for the cameras.
This smart young person is the proud owner of a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award ... as well as holds a degree in theater from Howard University.
