'Right Thurr' Rapper Chingy 'Memba Him?!

'Right Thurr' Rapper Chingy 'Memba Him?!

6/29/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

St. Louis lyricist Chingy (real name Howard Bailey Jr.) shot to fame after his debut single "Right Thurr" took to the airwaves and became the party anthem of the 2003 summer and set the stage for his first album, Jackpot.

Jackpot hosted other rap classics like "Holidae In," "One Call Away" and "Gettin' It" ... but the bonus remix of "Right Thurr" featuring Jermaine Dupri and Trina was the albums other epic track.

Since Jackpot, Chingy has released a handful of awesome rap albums but none have had the same pop success.

Guess what he looks like now at 40 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later