Guess Who This Curler Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cutie covered in curlers was a member of one of television's favorite funny families, she was just another sweetie ready for the salon growing up in Manhattan, New York.

This chocolate loving child got her start back in 1997 when she played the role of Howard Stern's daughter in the film 'Private Parts' and later continued her acting career on television. The funny female is the recurring daughter on a show that just ended it's 11th and final season this year ... and previously won Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series 5 years in a row.