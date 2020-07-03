World's Oldest Cat, Rubble, Dead at 31

Sad news in the feline world -- Rubble, believed to be the world's oldest cat, has gone to kitty heaven ... and his owner is heartbroken.

The fluffy orange-and-white Maine Coon was gifted to Michele Heritage of England on her 20th birthday, and he was her beloved pet every day after that ... for 31 long and happy years.

That's approximately the same as 150 in human years!!!

Rubble became the world's oldest cat in May 2019 when he reached his 31st bday, but Michele revealed he died before making it to 32. He had no specific health issues, but according to his owner he became very thin and simply passed from old age.

Michele credits his long life to the fact that she never had children but pampered him like he was her kid.

Rubble beat the oldest living cat record previously held by Scooter, a Siamese cat in Texas, who was named the record breaker at the age of 30 by the Guinness Book of World Records before he died in 2016.

The oldest cat of all time according to the record books is Creme Puff ... who died in 2005 at the whopping age of 38.

Michele says she never went the Guinness Book route with Rubble, though, because it wasn't of interest and she just wanted to spend time with him as he grew older.