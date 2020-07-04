Protesters Hit By Car in Seattle
Seattle Protest Car Careens into Crowd ... Protester Critically Injured
7/4/2020 7:17 AM PT
Two protesters were mowed down by a car early Saturday morning in Seattle, and the driver is now under arrest.
It happened at around 1:30 AM on a stretch of the I-5 that was closed to traffic. A car suddenly barreled down the road, striking 2 people. A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition with what troopers said were life-threatening injuries. Another woman suffered injuries that were described as serious.
Eyewitnesses told authorities they believed the incident was a "purposeful attack."
The Washington State Patrol took the driver into custody. A spokesperson says it does not appear that impairment was a factor.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.