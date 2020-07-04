What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Joel McHale send you into a state of confusion ... Take a really good look around and see if you can spot the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The comedian was spotted out while shopping at a farmers market in Los Angeles, CA recently ... And we have made a few changes to this snap! Put your detective skills to the test and see if you have what it takes to spot the differences between these two super similar shopping shots!