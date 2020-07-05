Sebastian Stan -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Sebastian Stan's good looks might just be his in real life superpower!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the "Captain America" star showing off his blonde locks at the premiere for the movie "Material Girls" in New York City back in 2006 (left).

And, 14 years later ... The now 37-year-old was last spotted showin' off some scruff before a movie screening in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this year (right).

Sebastian has built quite the resume for himself, from starring as Carter Baizen on "Gossip Girl" to playing the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in several Marvel movies.

We stan these looks!

The question is ...