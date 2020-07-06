Guess Who This Biker Boy Turned Into!
7/6/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this young man on a mini motorbike was hitting the pavement of Hollywood and riding through life on an easy street as a comedic actor and director, he was just another cool guy hitting the gas on the trails of New Jersey.
It's no surprise that this biker boy is embracing safe motorsports practices because he went on to spend a lot of time around the hospital for nearly 10 years while filming his hilarious doctor comedy.
Don't let this old school style have you seeing red ... hit the gas and try to figure out who's on two wheels.
