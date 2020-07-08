Guess Who This Darling Diva Turned Into!
Guess Who This Darling Diva Turned Into!
7/8/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid in a pair of good looking glasses was blocking out Los Angeles sunshine and Hollywood flashbulbs, she was just another shady baby with a bright future growing up in the Big Apple.
Although this small little sprout was only 15 years old when she burst onto the scene with a major role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," she's actually aged like a vampire and now looks stuck in time at 34 years old.
If you're still stumped who the cutie is behind the fashionable frames ... hopefully, a little gossip might spark your inspiration.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.