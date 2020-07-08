From baking bread to playing board games, the early days of self-quarantine were highlighted by indoor activities to pass the time ... but now that it's nice out, people are showing off their green thumbs -- celebrities included.

Plant yourselves right there for some horticultural inspiration during these trying days of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. There's no shortage of impressive gardening and top-notch nurseries from the likes of supermodel Bella Hadid, 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino, Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart.

Need more motivation to get growing? Check out the greenery from Eva Longoria, Antoni Porowski, Adrian Grenier, Danny Trejo, Beth Behrs, Yolanda Hadid, Robin Thicke, Kat Dennings, Brooke Burke and Tiffany Haddish.