Renee Montgomery To Sen. Loeffler ... Your Views Don't Mesh With WNBA Culture

"I wonder why Senator Loeffler wants to even be involved with a brand that just doesn't align with her views."

That's 2-time WNBA champ Renee Montgomery talking about her boss -- Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler -- after Loeffler slammed the league for its plans to incorporate Black Lives Matter in the 2020 season restart.

As we previously reported, Loeffler -- a U.S. senator from Georgia -- is strongly against the WNBA's social justice plans ... and even penned a letter to the WNBA Commissioner explaining her position.

"I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country," Sen. Loeffler said in her letter.

"I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion."

"The truth is, we need less -- not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote."

Montgomery -- who recently announced she's opting out of the 2020 restart to focus on social justice issues -- says she's read Loeffler's comments, and she has a question for the Senator.

"I'm just curious, I wonder why Senator Loeffler wants to be involved with a brand that just doesn't align with her views. I don't understand the connection," Renee said on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

"If the Republican views are very different than what the WNBA stands for, what the Atlanta Dream stands for, why do you want to be a part of it?"

Montgomery says she's trying to understand where Loeffler is coming from ... and hopes the two can sit down face-to-face and have a constructive conversation.

"Have your people call my people. For real. Let's talk about it," Renee says ... "I think that when people have such opposing views that maybe we won't agree, but we can come together and have an understanding. So, let's talk."

We asked Renee if she thinks players will boycott as a result of Loeffler's comments -- she doesn't think that will happen.

"I don't because l think that they know the coach doesn't feel that way, that the GM doesn't feel that way, that multiple coaches don't feel that way. So, I think that when the person you're talking to every day or working with every day is assuring you that they don't feel that way, I think the players will still continue to play."