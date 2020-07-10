Guess Who This Pretty Princess Turned Into!

7/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this mini monarch with a cool crown was living the life as Hollywood royalty she was just another cute kid playing princess dress up with frilly gowns and sparkly tiaras in Houma, Louisiana.

If you're still feeling stumped about who's behind the jeweled kid maybe you should take a look at some of the hit shows that have been graced with her highness including "Pretty Little Liar," "Daytime Divas" and "The Carrie Diaries."

Even though this little lady has a laundry list of accomplishments in the entertainment industry, the one that's most impressive is her degree from Columbia University.

Here, here!

Can you guess who she is?

