D1 College Softball Star Nails Dunk Tank With Rocket Arm Down Goes Boyfriend!!!

Now, this is straight-up unfair!!

A D1 college softball star used her talents in a dunk tank challenge against her boyfriend ... and guess what happened??

Yep -- SPLAAAASH!!!

University of Illinois sophomore pitcher Addy Jarvis and Noah Drudy were partying with family members in Ohio over the holiday weekend ... when Drudy decided to test his dry fate by hopping in the tank against the ace.

Of course, to try from a close distance would be WAY too easy for the Illini's 2020 wins leader ... so Jarvis tried it out from long range.

But, that didn't help Drudy's chances one bit ... 'cause Jarvis wound up for the pitch ... and nailed the target right on the nose!!!

Of course, it shouldn't come as a surprise ... Jarvis is a beast on the field ... and even threw a one-hitter this season.