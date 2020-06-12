Chicago Cubs Draft Pitcher Who Throws 105 MPH ... 6'8" Giant!!!

Breaking News

Did the Chicago Cubs just draft the next Randy Johnson?!?!

Maybe ... because they selected a 6'8" left-handed pitcher on Thursday who touches 105 MPH with his fastball!!!

Meet Luke Little ... a Texas junior college player whose arm is so electric, he went in the fourth round to the Cubs during the MLB's draft this week.

Check out some recent video of the 19-year-old pummeling a catcher's mitt from the top of a mound ... he hits 100 with ease -- getting all the way up to 105 on one throw!!!

2020 PitchingNinja Award for the Most 🤯 Quarantine Bullpen. 🏆



Luke Little.



6'8" Flamethrower...and Oxymoron. pic.twitter.com/BzcbprwYBM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 9, 2020 @PitchingNinja

So, just how crazy is the feat? Well, there ain't many who can climb up over 100 in baseball ... and there are even fewer who do it left-handed, with Randy Johnson, Chris Sale and Aroldis Chapman being the only (consistent) ones recently.

Little's got a long way to go before he's doing it in The Show like those guys ... but he was fired up after the draft pick Thursday, saying, "A dream in the making! Go @Cubs"