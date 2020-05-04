Baseball Dad Loses His Mind Over Toddler Son's First Home Run, Epic Bat Flip!
Baseball Dad Loses Mind Over Son's 1st Home Run ... Epic Bat Flip!!!
5/4/2020 11:13 AM PT
Here's a video that'll hit you right in the feels ... a baseball dad watched his son hit his first home run -- and pop's reaction to seeing it fly over the fence was PRICELESS!!!
The father-son duo is Cory and Asher Willig ... and during quarantine out in Georgia -- they've been getting in some batting practice to pass the time.
Turns out ... all the BP work paid off last Friday -- 'cause little Asher hit a moonshot dinger that Dad couldn't have been more proud of!!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The video will make ya get a little misty-eyed ... Ash (with a sweet lefty swing) took a fastball DEEP to center, and Cory lost his freakin' mind!!!
There were hands in the air ... jumping around, and screams -- and it was all capped off by a massive hug!!
"All those times in front of our house this past month paid off!" Cory said. "So proud of you son!"
AWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!
By the way, did you take note of Asher's epic bat flip after the ball cleared the wall??? Somewhere, Tim Anderson's smiling big!!!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.