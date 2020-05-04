Baseball Dad Loses His Mind Over Toddler Son's First Home Run, Epic Bat Flip!

Breaking News

Here's a video that'll hit you right in the feels ... a baseball dad watched his son hit his first home run -- and pop's reaction to seeing it fly over the fence was PRICELESS!!!

The father-son duo is Cory and Asher Willig ... and during quarantine out in Georgia -- they've been getting in some batting practice to pass the time.

Turns out ... all the BP work paid off last Friday -- 'cause little Asher hit a moonshot dinger that Dad couldn't have been more proud of!!

The video will make ya get a little misty-eyed ... Ash (with a sweet lefty swing) took a fastball DEEP to center, and Cory lost his freakin' mind!!!

There were hands in the air ... jumping around, and screams -- and it was all capped off by a massive hug!!

"All those times in front of our house this past month paid off!" Cory said. "So proud of you son!"

AWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!