MLB's Joe Kelly Accidentally Breaks Window In Quarantine Bullpen Sesh, Whoops!
MLB's Joe Kelly Breaks Window In Throwing Sesh ... Whoops!!!
4/16/2020 10:17 AM PT
Here's Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly giving a whole new meaning to "breaking ball" ...
The L.A. pitcher was working on his off-speed stuff in an at-home, quarantine throwing sesh this week ... when he let one get away from him -- and threw the cowhide straight through a window!!!
Yeah, JUUUUUUUUUUUUSTTTT a bit outside!!!
You can see in the footage of the aftermath (filmed by his wife) ... the damage Kelly's changeup did was pretty significant.
There was glass everywhere and a big ol' hole through the window ... and JK sure seemed to be is disbelief over it all.
Don't worry, Joe's got enough funds to pay for a new piece of glass ... dude signed a 3-year, $25 MILLION deal with the Dodgers just before last season.
Also, it coulda been much worse ... at least it wasn't fastball practice -- the guy throws his heater 100 MPH!!!
Regardless, somebody get these guys on a real diamond soon again. Please.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.