L.A. Dodgers Sued After Woman Says She Broke Face In Stadium Bird Scooter Crash

Exclusive

A woman claims the Dodgers are at fault for serious injuries she suffered in a Bird scooter crash at their stadium last year ... and now, she's suing the MLB team over it all.

Samantha McGowen says she and her boyfriend hit up the Dodgers-Rockies game on Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles ... when they left their box seats in the 7th inning to head home (typical L.A. fan early exit).

The problem? McGowen says when she grabbed a Bird scooter to jet over to the ride-sharing area of the stadium's parking lot ... she crashed over a root/cement uprising on the ground.

McGowen says she was injured BADLY in the fall ... claiming she fractured both sides of her jaw, ruptured her jaw joint, cracked 6 teeth and also broke her leg.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, she says there wasn't good lighting around the root ... and the hazard yellow lines the team had painted on the uprising were faded.

She says she's suffered severe emotional distress and constant pain since the accident ... and now wants the team to pay up.

McGowen is suing for damages ... asking for an undisclosed amount.