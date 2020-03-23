Vin Scully's Kids Protecting Him At All Costs Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, No Hugs!

Breaking News

Vin Scully's kids are going the extra mile to ensure we don't lose the legendary broadcaster to COVID-19 ... the former Dodgers play-by-play man says they won't even hug him during the pandemic.

"We have a pretty large master bedroom, so they can sit quite a few feet away just to say hello,” 92-year-old Scully told the L.A. Times. “But there’s no hugging and kissing or nothing like that."

Vin Scully can still connect and comfort in a manner unmatched by any other sports figure in L.A.'s history.



And, man, do we need some connecting and comforting.



Here are some words from Vin Scully to help get you through these hard times.https://t.co/kcVrJgg7eI pic.twitter.com/cPtR3xYkbJ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 23, 2020 @latimes

It's a pretty awesome and selfless gesture from the children ... because at 92, Scully could be affected gravely if he were to be exposed to the coronavirus.

But, Scully says he's all healthy and good right now ... and says social distancing and self-quarantining are ensuring that stays the case.

"We’re trying very hard to follow the rules," Scully said. "And then the kids are scared that they're going to bring in something that will just blow me away. So it’s a very difficult time to go without hugs."

Scully -- who famously broadcast Dodgers games for more than 60 years -- says he misses baseball dearly during these times ... but says once mitts start popping again, we'll know we've beaten the virus.