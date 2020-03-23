Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Feeling Better After COVID-19 Diagnosis

It's been nearly 2 weeks since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stunned the world into accepting coronavirus is no joke by revealing they'd tested positive, but the good news is they're finally feeling better ... and Tom's offering some encouragement.

Hanks says it has been 2 weeks since they first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 -- fever, body aches, some chills for Rita -- and they've gotten past them.

As we reported ... the couple went into self-isolation right away, and Tom's touting the process as the right way to beat the coronavirus, because it works.

He says ... "You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?"

Tom adds this is going to take a while and we are going to have to "give up some comforts" for the greater good, but if we do ... "this, too, shall pass."