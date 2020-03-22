Tekashi 6ix9ine Afraid Coronavirus Will Kill Him, Wants Out of Prison

Exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9nine is so desperate to escape the coronavirus he'd rather take his chances outside of prison than risk the disease killing him while he's locked up.

6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge Sunday night citing serious concerns for Tekashi's wellbeing behind bars. Lazzaro says Tekashi suffers from asthma -- making catching coronavirus that much more serious -- and he wants him out ASAP.

In the letter -- obtained by TMZ -- Lazzaro also reveals Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.

According to Lazzaro, the rapper has recently had shortness of breath, but prison officials won't let him see a doctor.