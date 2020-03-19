Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued for $150 Million by Woman Over 2018 Shooting

Exclusive

Tekashi 6ix9ine's desire to get revenge on his rivals got an innocent woman shot ... according to her, and she wants him to fork over $150 million for the incident.

The woman, who filed a lawsuit as Jane Doe, claims the rapper's responsible for the stray bullet striking her left foot and, therefore, shattering her dreams becoming a police officer.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman says this all went down in July 2018 when she was hanging in the courtyard of the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn. Coincidentally, she claims several members of the notorious Nine Trey Bloods behind Tekashi's kidnapping were also there ... filming a music video.

She says word got back to Tekashi they were there and, in the suit, she alleges he ordered his boys to shoot 'em up. When the bullets started flying, one hit her foot ... and she also hurt her knee and back while falling to the ground.

Her injuries required surgery, physical therapy and she's been treated by a psychologist ... according to the suit. She also couldn't continue working at Century 21 due to her injuries and she had to scrap plans to attend the police academy.

In docs, she acknowledges Tekashi apologized in open court and offered to pay for her medical bills, but that's clearly not enough. She's suing for more than $150 mil in damages.

Tekashi's attorney, Dawn Florio, tells us, "It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case. The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her."