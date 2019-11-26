Washington Nationals Get World Series Bonuses, $380k Each!

Breaking News

It pays to be the champs ... and the Washington Nationals now know exactly how much they're getting for winning the World Series -- a whoppin' $382k per player!!

Major League Baseball just announced the total amounts that got divvied up to each postseason team ... and while it isn't record-breaking, it's still an insane number -- $80,861,145.74!!

BTW -- the total pool number is essentially made up of playoff stadium ticket sales and is divided by the 10 playoff teams based on how far they got.

Since the Nats took the title, they obvi got the biggest amount to share -- $29,110,012 to split between 61 players, totaling in $382,358!!

The Houston Astros lost, but they can wipe their tears with a sweet $256,030 each!!

Here's how much the rest of the playoff teams got ...

New York Yankees -- $114k per player

St. Louis Cardinals -- $144k per player

Atlanta Braves -- $33k per player

Los Angeles Dodgers -- $32k per player

Minnesota Twins -- $37k per player

Tampa Bay Rays -- $36k per player

The $80 million pot is the 3rd-highest of all time ... right behind the 2017 and 2018 postseasons.