MLB's Carlos Carrasco Takes Comebacker To Nuts In Son's BP, Hilarious Video!

Baseballs weren't the only set of balls Carlos Carrasco's toddler son hit during quarantine batting practice Wednesday ...

Here's video of the Cleveland Indians star pitcher taking a comebacker straight to the man-junk in a throwing sesh with his kid this week ... and we gotta say, it's funny as hell!!!

Watch the clip ... Cookie throws a little soft toss to Noah -- who hammers the ball straight towards Carlos' family jewels.

The MLB ace crumpled like a sack of potatoes ... but don't worry, he's fine -- and even joked after, "STAY HOME, IF YOU PLAY BASEBALL WITH YOU KID, BE CAREFUL PLEASE."

Carlos and Noah were able to laugh off the pain and get some more hacks in ... and it's pretty clear -- the baseball apple ain't exactly falling far from the tree!!

Of course, we've seen Noah pitch before too ... remember this video of the toddler adorably mimicking Carlos' signature windup?

