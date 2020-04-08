Gerrit Cole's Pregnant Wife Shows Off Insane Arm In Quarantine Bullpen Sesh

Breaking News

LOOK AT THESE BREAKING BALLS!!!!!

Gerrit Cole's pregnant wife showed off her ridiculous arm this week ... displaying some filthy, off-speed pitches in a quarantine bullpen sesh with the Yanks ace -- and yeah, the stuff is GOOD!!

Cole and his wife, Amy, have been getting in some games of catch during coronavirus isolation ... but they decided to turn things up a bit this month.

Amy toed a makeshift rubber and threw lasers at Gerrit ... and we're so glad the camera was recording -- because you might not see better curves and sliders all season long!!

Of course, Amy is the sister of SF Giants star shortstop Brandon Crawford -- and she did ball the hell out as a softball player at UCLA, so this should have been somewhat expected.

BUT, GOOD LORD, SHE'S ROUGHLY 7-MONTHS PREGNANT AND STILL DEALING!!!