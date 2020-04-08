Gerrit Cole's Pregnant Wife Shows Off Insane Arm In Quarantine Bullpen Sesh
4/8/2020 8:34 AM PT
LOOK AT THESE BREAKING BALLS!!!!!
Gerrit Cole's pregnant wife showed off her ridiculous arm this week ... displaying some filthy, off-speed pitches in a quarantine bullpen sesh with the Yanks ace -- and yeah, the stuff is GOOD!!
Amy Cole, Filthy Fastball and Slider.
Nice job of catching by Gerrit too.
[Thanks @KP_Omaha & @d1baseball and @D1Softball ] pic.twitter.com/B0gQif7i67
Cole and his wife, Amy, have been getting in some games of catch during coronavirus isolation ... but they decided to turn things up a bit this month.
Amy toed a makeshift rubber and threw lasers at Gerrit ... and we're so glad the camera was recording -- because you might not see better curves and sliders all season long!!
Of course, Amy is the sister of SF Giants star shortstop Brandon Crawford -- and she did ball the hell out as a softball player at UCLA, so this should have been somewhat expected.
BUT, GOOD LORD, SHE'S ROUGHLY 7-MONTHS PREGNANT AND STILL DEALING!!!
As for what this all means going forward ... Gerrit and Amy's son is due in June -- so, better get ready now for another Cole on an MLB mound in 2040!!!
