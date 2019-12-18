Gerrit Cole Shaves Famous Beard For Yankees' Introductory Press Conference

Breaking News

Here it is ... the FIRST picture of Gerrit Cole as a New York Yankee sans his famous beard -- and we gotta say, IT LOOKS WEIRD!!!

The new Yanks' ace adhered to team policy ahead of his introductory press conference Wednesday ... ditching his face fur for the first time in a LONG time.

You can see the 29-year-old looks about 5 years younger ... and if you saw his reaction to being forced to chop off his scruff earlier this week -- ya can tell he was dreading this moment.

But, Cole does kinda look fresh ... and seeing as he had about 324 MILLION reasons to pick up the razor this week, it was probably a good call.

As for his long hair, doesn't seem Cole's got around to cuttin' that down just yet ... but it looks like Yankees' brass might let it slide if he goes with a little product in it.

By the way, the press conference is still ongoing ... but it's pretty clear the Yanks are STOKED to have the guy in pinstripes for the next 9 years ... GM Brian Cashman even handed Cole's wife a bouquet of roses!!

Oh, and Cole even showed up with the same sign he brought to Yankee Stadium when he was a fan of the team as a kid!!