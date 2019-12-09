Stephen Strasburg Signs $245 MILLION Contract ... To Stay With Nationals

Breaking News Getty

Keep the party going in DC ... Stephen Strasburg just chose to remain a National -- signing a new 7-year, $245 MILLION deal with the World Series champs!!!

There were rumors after Strasburg's epic WS performance that he could bolt from the nation's capital to sign with the Yankees or the Padres this offseason, but he slammed the door shut on that by putting pen to paper with the Nats on Monday.

It's a massive new contract -- reportedly worth nearly $30 million MORE than the record-setting, $217 mil contract the Red Sox gave David Price back in 2015.

Of course, it's also a huge win for the Nationals despite the large amounts of cash ... Strasburg was dominant this season, going 18-6 with 251 strikeouts in 209 innings.

But, the best part about it for the Nats? It guarantees the team keeps Max Scherzer and Strasburg at the top of its rotation for the foreseeable future.

Yeah ... sorry, Mets.

By the way, the new deal has also put a little bit of egg on Donald Trump's face ... remember when he famously predicted Strasburg would leave the Nats?!?