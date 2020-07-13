Tyreek Hill Gives Up Insane Catch To 10th Grader at Football Camp, Unreal Video!
7/13/2020 1:18 PM PT
HE DID WHAT?!?!
A high schooler made one of the most insane catches over NFL superstar Tyreek Hill at a football camp this past weekend ... and the video of the play is ABSURD!!!
Here's the deal ... Hill was holding a youth football workout on Saturday in Round Rock, Texas -- when he decided to have a little fun with the youngsters.
He played receiver and caught some passes ... but when he flipped around to defensive back -- he got put on a poster that would have made Randy Moss proud!!
Tyreeq-Styles Obichere -- a Texas high school football player who's going into the 10th grade -- routed up Tyreek, and when the ball arrived -- he snatched it from the Chiefs star with one hand. ONE HAND!!
Ya gotta watch the clip ... the catch is Odell Beckham-esque!!!
Hill gave the kid props on Twitter on Monday ... writing, "Now I see what it feels like to get snagged on, serious note though amazing grab keep that same energy future phenom cause next time I’m bring breeland to hold you."
Moss -- the king of highlight catches -- even chimed in on the play, writing on his social media, "Ohhh no he didnt....ohhh yes he did!MOSSED em!could this be week 1 edition? MOSSED"
We reached out to Tyreeq for an interview about the play ... stay tuned!
