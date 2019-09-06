Tyreek Hill Signs $54 MILLION Extension With Chiefs After Child Abuse Probe

Breaking News

"You need to be terrified of me too, bitch."

Yep, the guy who uttered those words to the mother of his child just got PAID by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL team just announced Tyreek Hill has signed a 3-year, $54 MILLION contract extension ... this just weeks after prosecutors ended an investigation into allegations the star WR had physically abused his 3-year-old son.

The 25-year-old -- arguably one of the 5 best WRs in the NFL -- has been mired in controversy all offseason stemming from an incident with his son back in the winter.

Prosecutors in Kansas say they believe somebody hurt Hill's child ... but after they couldn't determine whether it was Tyreek or his ex-fiance, Crystal Espinal, they decided not to bring charges against either person.

Of course, shortly after prosecutors made that announcement ... secret audio of Hill and Espinal talking about their son's injuries was released -- putting Hill's NFL future in doubt.

Here's a partial transcript of that conversation ...

Crystal Espinal: "He is terrified of you. And, you say that he respects you, but it's not respect."

Tyreek Hill: "He respects me."

Crystal Espinal: "He is terrified of you."

Tyreek Hill: "You need to be terrified of me too, bitch. That's why you can't keep a f**king man."

The NFL also investigated the incident and ultimately decided NOT to discipline him saying, "Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy."

The Chiefs reinstated him after the NFL's decision ... and clearly felt comfortable enough with him over the last few weeks to sign him to a new deal that will pay him $18 MILLION per year.

For his part, Hill -- who's still battling with Espinal in court over custody of their kids -- has adamantly denied the child abuse allegations, calling them "false."

"To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support," Hill said in a July statement.

"To the NFL, Commissioner Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down."