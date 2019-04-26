Tyreek Hill Criminal Child Abuse Case Reopened ... After Audio Leaks

Tyreek Hill's Criminal Child Abuse Case Reopened After Audio Leaks

Breaking News

Tyreek Hill ain't exactly off the hook ... prosecutors have reopened the criminal child abuse case involving the NFL star and his fiancee in the wake of a disturbing audio recording, KCTV reports.

The audio went public Thursday night -- capturing Hill in a heated conversation with his fiancee, Crystal Espinal ... in which you can hear Hill say, "You need to be terrified of me too, bitch."

During the conversation (which took place in March), Espinal repeatedly accuses 25-year-old Hill of breaking their 3-year-old son's arm -- accusations Hill adamantly denies.

Officials had been investigating the situation -- and while prosecutors determined a crime WAS committed against the child, they could not determine who exactly hurt the boy.

As a result, prosecutors announced on Wednesday that no charges had been filed against Hill or Espinal.

Now, KCTV says officials are reopening the case -- which means they will evaluate the new evidence and re-assess if charges should be filed.

Moments ago, K.C. Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged he knew the case had been reopened -- but wouldn't comment further.

The Chiefs announced Thursday night Hill has been suspended from all team activities while the team conducts an investigation.