Tyreek Hill Allegedly Threatened Fiancee, 'You Need to Be Terrified Of Me Too, Bitch'

New audio tapes have surfaced purporting to capture NFL star Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee over an alleged child abuse incident involving their 3-year-old son -- where you can hear a man say, "You need to be terrified of me too, bitch."

The audio was reportedly recorded by Hill's fiancee, Crystal Espinal, as an "insurance policy" -- and then passed to a friend who gave it to KCTV in Kansas City.

The recording is believed to have been made in early March.

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar WR and Espinal were the subjects of a child abuse investigation involving their 3-year-old. There are reports the boy suffered a broken arm.

KCTV has now released the audio -- claiming the man you hear on the recording is, in fact, Tyreek Hill.

KCTV also says the tape is now in the possession of the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Here's a partial transcript of the recording:

Crystal Espinal: "He is terrified of you. And you say that he respects you, but it's not respect."

Tyreek Hill: "He respects me."

Crystal Espinal: "He is terrified of you."

Tyreek Hill: "You need to be terrified of me, too, bitch. That's why you can't keep a f*cking man."

Crystal Espinal: "He started crying & you were like, 'Shut up, shut up, stop crying, stop crying.'"

Tyreek Hill: "Right."

Crystal Espinal: "And then he kept crying because he was scared. He's terrified. You grabbed onto him somehow or he fell? 1 of the 2."

Tyreek Hill: "I didn't do nothing."

Crystal Espinal: "Then why does he say, 'Daddy did it.'? Why?"

Tyreek Hill: "He says Daddy does a lot of things."

Crystal Espinal: "A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm."

We've reached out to Hill's agent, the Chiefs and the NFL for comment. So far, no word back from anyone.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just commented about the situation to ESPN's Sam Ponder -- saying:

"Well, you should wait and get the facts. That's the first thing you should do, Sam."

"[Law enforcement doesn't] have any information that they're willing to share with us."

"When you get the facts then you make a decision about how it fits into our personal conduct policy, but you don't rush to judgement and you don't make a decision without having those facts."

The tape surfaced one day after prosecutors announced they had declined to press charges against Hill and Espinal because they could not definitely prove which parent abused the boy.

On the recording, Hill DENIES breaking the boy's arm and accuses Espinal of punishing the child with a belt. She denies that allegation.

25-year-old Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL -- he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2018.