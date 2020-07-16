Guess Who This Dressed Up Doll Turned Into!
7/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this gorgeous little girl in a gown was getting gussied up for hot Hollywood events she was just another little lady in lace growing up on the mean streets of the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Even though this babe in a bonnet looks like she may be hanging around the wardrobe department for "Little House On The Prairie" ... she is more likely to be spotted ruffling feathers on reality shows or donning real clothes for talk shows.
This good little gal may look like an angel but she is more synonymous with animals like cheetahs, ravens and flamingos.
