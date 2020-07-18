Marco Rubio Mistakes John Lewis for Elijah Cummings in Twitter Tribute
7/18/2020 1:06 PM PT
Marco Rubio made a flub in his tribute to Rep. John Lewis -- mistaking him for another African-American congressman who passed away last year ... Elijah Cummings.
The Senator from Florida posted a heartfelt message about his iconic colleague on House side of Capitol Hill, in a since-deleted Twitter post, writing ... "It was an honor to know & be blessed to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero."
He added, "May the Lord grant him eternal peace." Marco attached a photo of himself with ... not John Lewis. It was former U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, who died in 2019.
It would appear he and/or his staff quickly noticed the error -- because they took it down and replaced it with a post featuring a pic of Marco and the real John Lewis.
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020 @marcorubio
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
MR owned up to the mistake, writing ... "Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo. John Lewis was a genuine American hero. I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below. My God grant him eternal rest."
I thought this was Marco Rubio. pic.twitter.com/DfCaafXY7q— ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) July 18, 2020 @RealAdamFrancis
Funny enough, somebody jabbed at him in his initial tweet ... posting a photo of Ted Cruz and saying they thought it was Marco Rubio.
