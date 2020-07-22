Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

Before this scrunchie sweetheart was becoming a triple threat by dancing, singing and acting her way on the screen, she was just another platinum blonde baby growing up in Orem, Utah.

This multitalented little lady is best known for dancing alongside famous faces on a competition reality show made for the stars. Fancy footwork runs in the family because this tiny tot's brother was also on the cast; however, he won the prestigious trophy 6 times while she only scored 2-winning titles.