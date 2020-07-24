Guess Who This Sleeping Sweetie Turned Into!

7/24/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this snoozing little girl was opening eyes as a mega model, writer and a twitter aficionado she was just another brunette little babe with a blanket taking a cat nap in Delta, Utah.

Although this angel has her eyes closed ... she's made a name for herself in the woke movement and uses her platforms as an ally to help shine a light on political and social injustices.

This little girl has grown up to be an awesome mom and has kids of her own ... a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles.

Can you guess who she is?

