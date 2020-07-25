Biz Markie Hospitalized for Weeks

Exclusive

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for weeks, TMZ has learned, for a serious illness ... sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ.

Biz's rep tells TMZ the illness is not coronavirus. The rep went on to say the trigger for the hospitalization is that he suffers from Type II Diabetes.

He's currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of condition is unclear, but it appears serious.

The rep told us, "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome."