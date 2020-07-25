Biz Markie Hospitalized for Weeks
7/25/2020 7:16 AM PT
Biz Markie has been hospitalized for weeks, TMZ has learned, for a serious illness ... sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ.
Biz's rep tells TMZ the illness is not coronavirus. The rep went on to say the trigger for the hospitalization is that he suffers from Type II Diabetes.
He's currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of condition is unclear, but it appears serious.
The rep told us, "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome."
Back in 2014 Biz talked about his diabetes diagnosis and how he lost 140 pounds to get it under control -- he went from 385 lbs to 244 lbs. He made a point of saying he did not do a quick fix with a lap band ... he did it the old-fashioned way.
