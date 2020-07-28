Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez List Malibu Beach Pad For $8 Million

A-Rod, J Lo Flippin' Malibu Pad ... For $8 Million

7/28/2020 8:49 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez List Malibu Beach Pad
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking to make a quick milli off their Malibu "fixer-upper" ... listing the beach house for a cool $7.99 million.

The power couple bought the pad in 2019 from Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million -- but Lopez famously described the home as a "fixer-upper next to the water."

So, she enlisted Joanna Gaines (star of HGTV's "Fixer Upper") to help with the redesign on the 3-level home -- and she doesn't come cheap!

But now, J-Rod is apparently ready to move on from the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home ... and their loss will definitely be someone else's gain!

The place is pretty sick -- 4,400 square feet of real estate located right on the Pacific Ocean, listed by Carl Gambino of Compass.

Incredible unobstructed views, outdoor deck, sauna, giant closets -- basically everything you could imagine in an $8 million beach home!

The place was originally built in 1949 on a beach reportedly known as "Jane Seymour Beach" ... because the actress lives in the area.

No word on why the couple is selling -- but they've got real estate all over the country ... including a $28 million mansion in Bel-Air, a $10 million mansion in the Hamptons and a compound in Coral Gables, Florida.

In other words, they've got plenty of places to crash!

