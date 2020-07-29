Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria Among Stars Who Accepted The Challenge

Julianne Hough, Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross are just some of the MANY celebrities who have jumped on the #ChallengeAccepted train.

Unless you've been living under a rock -- or straight-up just don't have Instagram -- you've seen Instagram feeds over the last few days being overtaken by black and white selfies by women. The objective? Females nominating other females to post a B/W selfie in an effort to promote women empowerment. When said female posts her pic, she's accepted the challenge.

Check out the pics ... some of the many stars who have accepted the challenge include Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Chrissy Metz, Vanessa Bryant, Nicole Scherzinger, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Alba, Ilana Glazer, Mischa Barton, P!nk and Brooke Shields.

BTW ... this trend's nothing news. Back in 2016, there was a similar challenge to spread cancer awareness. And, in case you're wondering ... the 2020 hashtag challenge so far has reportedly seen more than 3 million posts uploaded on Instagram.