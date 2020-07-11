Hot Stars Sippin’ Cool Spritzers -- Drink 'Em In!

The bars and clubs may be closed this summer but it hasn't stopped these sexy celebs from taking time to sit back, relax, and grab a bubbly drink while staying safe.

Celebs like Jourdan Dunn, Kate Upton, Taylor Hill, Kylie Jenner, Corinne Olympios and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the Hollywood hotties that are making a real splash sharing these refreshing shots on social media!

Mix things up for yourself by popping into our gallery of celebs with their summer spritzers and get some cool cocktail inspiration (alcohol not required) from these stars that are embracing happy hour!